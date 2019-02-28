Corbyn favours II referendum

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, leader will back a second referendum on Brexit after Westminster defeated its alternative plan for leaving the European Union, he said.

While no-deal Brexit is looming both Prime Minister Theresa May and her major opponent Jeremy Corbyn have been introducing changes to their positions, however none of them has won the hearts of the majority.

After tonight's votes in parliament, we'll continue to push for a close economic relationship based on our credible alternative plan or a General Election. We'll also back a public vote in order to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit or disastrous No Deal. pic.twitter.com/gFjQfeE3LD — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 27, 2019

Corbyn, who initially voted against in referendum on European Community (Common Market) membership (1975), and gave only reluctant backing to campaign ‘ to remain in the EU, this week gave ‘green light’ for the second referendum.

The Brexiteers camp insists the best plan is to leave first, and to negotiate afterwards, believing “Leave means leave”.