EU reminds Pakistan need to address terrorism

“Following the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, tensions along the ‘Line of Control‘ between India and Pakistan have escalated militarily during the last days. This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region”- the statement of the EU top diplomatFederica Mogherini says.

Statement by @FedericaMog on the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan https://t.co/n23L0V5weA — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) February 27, 2019

“We expect both countries to now exercise utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation of the situation. To this end, the resumption of diplomatic contacts at political level and implementation of urgent measures by both sides is vital.

“Terrorism can never be justified. I spoke a few days ago by telephone with the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to emphasise the need to continue to address terrorism, including clear and targeted actions related to all forms of terrorist activity.

“The European Union will remain in contact with both countries and will continue to closely monitor the situation”.

India v Pakistan: Kashmir tensions pushing nuclear rivals closer to warhttps://t.co/ZvzGD2AlVH pic.twitter.com/PnsNDq5HNj — RT (@RT_com) February 27, 2019