The face of war is changing dramatically as cyber and electronic attacks become increasingly commonplace, and so must our allies’ understanding of defense.

Of NATO 28’s member states, only five meet the goal – German defense spending is just 1,2% of GDP. President Trump has a point: NATO’s economics are clearly not working out, and this is undermining the alliance. But the crucial adjustment that is needed is not the amount of spending, but what it seeks to fund.

#NATO experiences some 500 cyber incidents each month which require our experts to respond. Behind-the-scenes access to #NATO’s cyber defence centre for @morgenpost’s @ChKerl. Story (in German) https://t.co/Ng2xOYbSrt pic.twitter.com/p2mjQg7Ivv — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) February 26, 2019