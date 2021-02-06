Russia: Borrell condemns expulsion of diplomats

“During my meeting earlier today with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, I learned that three European diplomats are going to be expelled from Russia. I strongly condemned this decision and rejected the allegations that they conducted activities incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats. The decision should be reconsidered. I stressed the European Union’s unity and solidarity with the Member States concerned” reads the Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the expulsion of European diplomats from Russia.

Russia informed that the diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany would be expelled over their alleged participation in recent “unauthorized” rallies in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Foreign Ministry said Friday, February 5.

