EU expects Belarus to release journalists

«Belarus: the EU expects from authorities the immediate and unconditional release of detained journalists, along with ALL peaceful protesters. Let media do their jobs without intimidation. A FreePress is crucial to the democracy demanded by the people of Belarusé» the European External Action Service spokesperson wrote on his Twitter micro blog. (Image above: social media).

Belarusian police detained at least 20 journalists planning to cover a protest in central Minsk on August 27 and confiscated their telephones and identity documents, and other filming equipment Reuters news agency reported.

The interior ministry later on the same day said the journalists had been driven to a police station for officers to check if they had valid accreditation allowing them to exercise their profession.

The authorities explained that all those with official accreditation would be released.

.@dw_russian correspondent Aliaksandra Bahuslauskaya was detained today and accused in working without accreditation (Art. 22.9 of the Administrative Code). But Aliaksandra has accreditation given by Belarus Foreign Ministry! However, police did not care… pic.twitter.com/kMaW7MegNA — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 27, 2020

There were numerious reports about the detention of press by riot police, however so far the situation of jounralists remains unclear.

Russia Today is bragging that after showing RT press cards, their reporters got released. pic.twitter.com/yPCNOuAZcJ — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 27, 2020