EU-UK trade agreement on rocks

The EU officials have informed the UK goverment that the Primie Minister Boris Johnson has less than two weeks to save the agreement on post-Brexit trade and security, according to senior European Union sources. (Image above: archive).

The heads of the delegations Michel Barnier and David Frost will hold emergency talks next week in an effort to save the negotiations, according to The Times newspaper.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 We are worried about the state of play of the negotiations with #UK. We do not see how we can have a better agreement if we leave the most difficult subjects to the end. We risk running out of time. My remarks after this week’s negotiations: https://t.co/emQJgP1ps6 pic.twitter.com/vyJ2nsWRsh — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) August 21, 2020

Mr Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, told the government last week that negotiations will not move forward until Mr Frost explains what Britain’s future policy will be on industrial subsidies, often mentioned as «level the playing field».

The Britsh negotiator responded to the EU top civil servant that the UK would not draw up such a key economic policy on a “timetable dictated to” by Brussels.

However the EU position towards key elements has not changed since January. «…Without a level playing field on environment, labour, taxation, and state aid, you cannot have the highest quality access to the world’s largest Single Market» the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said while addressing London School of Economics with her speech on future of relations between the EU-UK relations.

LIVE – EC President VON DER LEYEN Meets PM Boris JOHNSON after Speech with Michel Barnier at the LSE London School of Economics (Recorded-LIVE Inside). Briefing from 15:30 GMT / 16:30 CET here (EbS+) https://t.co/FzJPwe8Brs… pic.twitter.com/wIx1FSzb6a — EUROPA TODAY (@EuropaToday) January 8, 2020

Next to issues of trade the other questions of significance still remain unanswered, being locked as a part of this comprehensive agreement – the status of the EU citizens in the UK, the border controls, and the immigraiton.

Heureux de recevoir @MichelBarnier place Beauvau. L’occasion de faire un point sur l’état des négociations du #Brexit et d’évoquer les préparatifs français notamment sur les sujets du statut des ressortissants britanniques, des frontières et de l’immigration. pic.twitter.com/dHLRbPt0h5 — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) August 25, 2020