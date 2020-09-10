Sefcovic rushes to London for extraordinary meeting

«Following the announcement of the UK government, Marco Sefcovic will leave for London tomorrow to meet Michel Gove for an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Committee. The EU wishes the clarifications from the UK onthe full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement» reads the message of the chief spokesperson of the European Commissoin issued on his Twitter microblog.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will hold emergency talks in London on September 10 with EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to discuss the contents of the bill, the BBC reported.

The European Commission had requested a meeting as soon as possible to clarify what the legislation means for the Brexit deal.

We expect the letter and spirit of the #WithdrawalAgreement to be fully respected. I have called for an extraordinary EU-UK Joint Committee to be held as soon as possible – so that our UK partners elaborate and respond to our strong concerns regarding their announcement. pic.twitter.com/MhhWj9MUnC — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the latest scheduled round of negotiations on securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are also due to wrap up on September 10.

“Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust” the president of the European Commisstion Tweeted.

Downing Street said the EU Withdrawal Agreement (WA)- repeatedly described as “oven ready” by Prime Minister Johnson during last year’s general election – contained “ambiguities” and lacked clarity in “key areas”.