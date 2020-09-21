Borrell travels to Ukraine

Brussels 21.09.2020 On Tuesday 22 September, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will pay an official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

.@JosepBorrellF travels to Ukraine. Tomorrow, the HR/VP will pay an official visit to Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa, Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba and Ukrainian MOD Andrii Taran, among other authorities https://t.co/utpO6zlLkT — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) September 21, 2020

The EU top diplomat will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, which will be followed by a press conference at c.14:15 CET, shown on EbS. During his visit, the High Representative/Vice-President will also hold meetings with the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Andrii Taran, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in¬-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Heidi Grau, and the Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Yaşar Halit Çevik. He will also meet with members of civil society and the Ukrainian parliament to discuss anti-corruption developments in Ukraine. In light of the EU’s unprecedented support package(link is external) to Ukraine to support its response to the coronavirus pandemic, including EU-funded personal protective equipment, High Representative Borrell will also pay a visit to the Kyiv Regional Laboratory.