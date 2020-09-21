EU “firm” on respecting Brexit deal

Brussels 21.09.2020 According to an EU official the president of the EU Council Charles Michel met with top EU-UK negotiator Michel Barnier today to discuss a number of issues concerning the ongoing talks with the United Kingdom on the comprehensive trade agreement. The central focus has been the state of play of the negotiations, especially regarding the intention of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to re-write the Withdrawal Agreement unilaterally.

We want a great future relationship and a free trade agreement with the EU – but we will not get there if they seek to divide us. We must protect the sovereignty and integrity of our United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/N3wNh4ROvV — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 14, 2020

PM Johnson defends his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain’s Brexit deal with the European Union as an insurance policy against the bloc’s unreasonable behaviour — even as his former attorney general joined the ranks of once-loyal lawmakers refusing the contentious move.

Regarding the situation the EU official said that the position of the bloc remains “firm and steady” towards the need to fully implement the Withdrawal Agreement. The EU will not be “intimidated nor impressed”, but still the breaking of the international agreement remains “extremely worrying”.

Meanwhile Michel Barnier is also to preparing the briefing for the heads of states and governments of the EU member-states at special European Council on September 24-25, reporting on analysis of the situation.

At present the EU is looking for an agreement on our future relation, but that requires substantial progress on key issues as level playing field and fisheries, the EU official has underlined.

🇪🇺 Very happy to meet @MaireadMcGMEP today. Good discussion on challenges related to future relationship with the #UK on financial services. pic.twitter.com/xNBnwBhnIP — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 21, 2020