European Liberals welcome new Belgium PM

Brussels 30.09.2020 Alexander De Croo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Development Cooperation in the Wilmès Government has been nominated the next Prime Minister of Belgium today, 30 September. De Croo is a former leader of the ALDE Party member Open VLD.

👏I warmly welcome nomination of @alexanderdecroo of @ALDEParty member @OpenVld as new Prime Minister of Belgium 🇧🇪 His experience and achievements make him the right candidate to lead the next government. Good luck and I hope we will meet each other soon in Brussels! https://t.co/FqWp4tQKm5 — Hans van Baalen (@hansvanbaalen) September 30, 2020

“I warmly welcome Alexander as the new Prime Minister of Belgium and the formation of a new coalition government following the elections of May 2019. Alexander has served his country for many years and brings a lot of experience and achievements to the role having served as Deputy Prime Minister as well as Minister of Finance and Development Cooperation” reacting to the nomination of Alexander De Croo, ALDE Party President Hans van Baalen said.

La Belgique a un Premier ministre, ce sera @alexanderdecroo . Le casting des autres ministres n'est pas encore connu#begov #direct https://t.co/3Cr01cfCu2 pic.twitter.com/05Jf5NWPlU — Le Soir (@lesoir) September 30, 2020

“I would at the same time like to pay profound tribute to Sophie Wilmès, who not only made history as her country’s first Première Minister, but also stepped up in challenging circumstances to honourably and respectably lead her country through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

“Liberals will continue to play a strong role in the government of Belgium, and we look forward to continuing our very close cooperation with OpenVLD and Mouvement Reformateur, and to welcoming Alexander De Croo to meetings with his fellow liberal European Prime Ministers, the second largest political family in the European Council”.