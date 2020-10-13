EUCO: Mid-October Council agenda

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 15-16 October to discuss the whole range of issues, including the epidemiological situation, relations with the United Kingdom, as well as climate change and relations with Africa, namely the post-Cotonou agreement.

COVID-19

The European Council will look at the current epidemiological situation. Leaders will also discuss overall coordination and the work on the development and distribution of a vaccine at the EU level.

EU countries agreed to coordinate better on travel measures in response to #COVID19:

3️⃣ common key criteria

🗺️ @ECDC_EU will publish a weekly colour-coded map

🦠😷 common framework on measures

ℹ️ communicate to the public 24h before introducing new measures#StrongerTogether — EU Council (@EUCouncil) October 13, 2020

EU-UK relations

The European Council will take stock of the implementation of the withdrawal agreement and review the state of the negotiations on the future EU-UK partnership. Leaders will discuss preparatory work for all scenarios after 1 January 2021. EU-UK negotiations on the future partnership.

Notre infographie #Brexit pour mieux comprendre l'enjeu de la négociation avant le Conseil européen #EUCO https://t.co/xnMTKaRh2E — Sébastien Maillard (@seb_maillard) October 13, 2020

Climate change

EU leaders will look at the progress made towards delivering the EU’s objective of climate neutrality by 2050. Following the adoption by the Commission of a 2030 Climate Target Plan, the EU leaders will hold an orientation debate on climate change-related issues.

At next week’s European Council, we will discuss our climate ambitions & reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. We will take formal decisions by the end of the year.#ClimateAction #EU2050 #EUCO pic.twitter.com/sf5cMofhbP — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 8, 2020

The European Council will also discuss EU-Africa relations and may address other foreign policy issues, depending on developments, and the Cotonou agreement, which is the overarching framework for EU relations with African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries. It covers the EU’s relations with 79 countries, including 48 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Weber says #Turkey ‘undermining efforts’ to de-escalate tensions in #EastMed 👉 “it is urgent that the #EUCO at the end of this week send a clear message: call the #Oruc_Reis back to port and start talks or face sanctions”https://t.co/Zs1MC0Vu2u pic.twitter.com/ac9nwmnaPv — George Mastropavlos (@g_mastropavlos) October 13, 2020