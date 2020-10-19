Daphne Caruana Galizia PRIZE

Brussels 19.10.2020 The European Parliament has launched Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism on anniversary of her murder commemorating the third time the assassination of the Maltese investigative journalist, the prize will reward journalism reflecting EU principles and values.

3 years ago journalist #DaphneCaruanaGalizia was murdered because of her work uncovering corruption in #Malta. Now the EU will set up a journalism prize in her name, to honour her legacy & #ProtectJournalists. We spoke with her sons @acaruanagalizia & @mcaruanagalizia about it👇 pic.twitter.com/VrzXWD1kXa — Greens/EFA in the EU Parliament 🌍 (@GreensEFA) October 16, 2020

The purpose of the prize is to distinguish outstanding journalism that reflects the European Union’s principles and values, as enshrined in the European Charter of Human Rights. The European Parliament considers that protecting press freedom around the world, and particularly that of investigative journalists whilst exercising their duties, is in the vital interest of democratic societies.

In her memory, today the European Parliament launches the #CaruanaGalizia journalism prize to support and encourage investigative journalism in Europe. We will not forget. @DavidCasaMEP @EPPGroup @Europarl_EN https://t.co/iDp1dZJxhu — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) October 16, 2020

Even though the prize is initiated and supported by Parliament, it will be managed by an independent EU-based media partner in order to protect the independence of the prize and the work of the media.

The European Parliament will soon begin selecting an independent organisation to establish the detailed criteria for awarding the prize and decide on who will sit on the jury. A call for tender to select such an organisation will be launched before the end of 2020.

The call for nominees for the prize will be launched around 03 May 2021 – World Press Freedom Day. The annual award ceremony will take each year around the anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a Maltese anti-corruption investigative journalist and blogger who was killed in a car bomb attack on 16 October 2017. She focused on investigative journalism, reporting on government corruption, allegations of money laundering and organised crime.

A l'occasion des 3ans d l'assassinat d la journaliste maltaise Caruana Galizia, le #PE lance le "Prix Daphne Caruana Galizia" pour récompenser les journalistes d’investigation. Suivez le lancement du prix avec @HeidiHautala @DavidCasaMEP ➡️https://t.co/RjjIdzRG9R @EPCulture pic.twitter.com/rIDnzHl7da — Parlement européen (@PEStrasbourg) October 16, 2020

The launch took place online on Friday 16 October on the EP’s Facebook page. It was led by the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Heidi Hautala (Greens, FI), and MEP David Casa (EPP, MT). They were joined online by the murdered journalist’s son, Andrew Caruana Galizia, from Malta.