EU-UK: no-deal looming

Brussels 16.10.2020 The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was time to prepare for a UK exit from the European Union without a negotiated deal (so called no-deal scenario) on their future relationship unless there is a drastic change in the bloc’s position. (Image: archive).

Talks between UK and EU over post-Brexit trade agreement are "over", Downing Street sayshttps://t.co/6ShMLdYCo5 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 16, 2020

In the aftermath of statements by European Council President Charles Michel who has underlined that it was up to London to make compromises to avoid a disorderly break-up on January 1, Boris Johnson felt that the continuation of the negotiations planned for next week in London was now unnecessary .

The UK officially left the EU on January 31 but remains subject to EU rules during a transition that runs until the end of the year, while the two sides agree on their future relationship and avoid the “leap into the void” of a brutal Brexit.

“Unless there is a fundamental change of approach, we are moving towards the Australian-style solution and we must do so with great confidence,” said Boris Johnson, referring to relations between Australia and the EU, which are not supported by any extended bilateral free trade agreement.

His spokesperson hit the nail on the head hours later when he said that talks between Brussels and London for a trade deal on their future relationship were over. He added that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was only due to visit London next week if the bloc’s approach changed.

“The trade negotiations are over: the EU has put an end to them de facto by saying that it does not want to change its negotiating position,” he said. The various announcements by the British government have caused movements of fluctuation up and down on the pound.

"It just so happens that making the British prime minister happy isn't the vocation of sovereign leaders of the 27 member states that chose to remain in the EU." – @EmmanuelMacron, French President pic.twitter.com/c3YA1E3eq5 — DW Europe (@dw_europe) October 16, 2020

Asked if he is now staying away from the talks, Boris Johnson said: “If there is a fundamental change in approach, of course we are always ready to listen, but it has not. seemed particularly encouraging at the Brussels summit. ”

“They (the Europeans) want to keep the ability to continue to control our legislative freedom, our fishing activities, in a way that is obviously unacceptable to an independent country,” he added.

Before Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Brexit talks were over, the EU said the European Commission intended to continue seeking a deal, considering the UK PM’s comments to be rhetoric.

BREAKING: The UK's chief negotiator David Frost has told EU's Michel Barnier not to come to London on Monday for more Brexit talks.@adamparsons has the latest. More: https://t.co/A2sydE8tyf pic.twitter.com/VtnnpnIuAj — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 16, 2020