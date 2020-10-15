EU stands behind Barnier

Brussels 15.10.2020 “…The European Council invites the Unionʼs chief negotiator (Michel Barnier) to continue negotiations in the coming weeks, and calls on the UK to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible” the text of European Council conclusions on EU-UK relations reads.

All EU27 Leaders stand behind their negotiator. We all want to reach an agreement, but not at any price. Withdrawal agreement has to be fully implemented. Full stop. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/E8RocAZC6B — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 15, 2020

The EU Council president Charles Michel expressed the leaders concern by lack of progress in the EU-UK talks.

🇪🇺 🇬🇧 We are concerned by the lack of progress. And we call on the UK to make the necessary moves. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/zI9KTs5tAw — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 15, 2020

The European Council reaffirmed the Union’s determination to have “as close as possible” a partnership with the United Kingdom on the basis of the negotiating directives of 25 February 2020, while respecting the previously agreed European Council guidelines, as well as statements and declarations, notably those of 25 November 2018, in particular as regards the level playing field, governance and fisheries, according to the Council conclusions.