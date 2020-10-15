EU-UK: ready for “all outcomes”

Brussels 15.10.2020 The EU leaders agreed to continue the “difficult” talks with the UK, shaping new trade agreement with the former member of the bloc, however they also have underlined that it is necessary to be ready to “all outcomes”, including no-deal scenario. Image above (archive).

At #EUCO conclusions on EU-UK relations have been adopted pic.twitter.com/Nr20hA9JcB — Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) October 15, 2020

“We will have the opportunity, also this afternoon, to tackle the future relationship with the UK. We want an agreement, but we also want to protect the level playing field. It’s a question of fairness, it’s a question of jobs, it’s also the question of the integrity of the single market. We are ready to continue to negotiate with the UK. This is a difficult negotiation, we all know that. And we will have the opportunity to have an exchange of views with all the European leaders” Charles Michel (pictured), the EU Council president said, while entering the meeting.

Today we will discuss our future relationship with the UK. We want an agreement, but we also want to protect the level playing field. It's a question of fairness and the integrity of the single market. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/CzrJjsuine — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 15, 2020