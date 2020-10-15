Strasbourg #EPlenary to be held remotely

Brussels 15.10.2020 “I regret to announce that next week’s plenary will not take place in Strasbourg, but will be held remotely” David Sassoli announced on his Twitter micro blog.

“The situation in France and Belgium is very serious and travelling is not advised” he added.

However “Strasbourg remains the home of the European Parliament, and we will do everything we can to return”.

➡ Interdiction de sortir après 21 heures

➡ Amende de 135 euros en cas de non-respect

➡ Pas de restriction des transports en commun Quelles sont les règles du couvre-feu qui sera mis en place vendredi à minuit ? ⤵ pic.twitter.com/T2ykIyhdfX — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 15, 2020

President Macron will impose a 9pm-6am curfew for Paris and eight other big French cities from Saturday, October 17, in an attempt to contain a “second wave” coronavirus outbreak that has spread across Europe.

During the announcement on October 14 President Macron ensured his compatriots, that the exceptional measure will last four weeks, with a possibility of prolongation until December 1. There are fines of 135 euro and 1500 euro foreseen for “non-respect” of the curfew. The popularity of President Macron has dropped almost 40% after the announcement, because the effectiveness of this extreme restrictive measure is not understood.

On contrary, to European continental restrictive and punitive measures, in countries like Sweden, where the accent was made on a dialog with the citizens, and educational strategy, the COVID-19 is largely in the past.

After an initial spike at the start of Coronavirus largely caused by care homes death rates, Sweden now has one of the lowest cases and death rates in Europe. And they kept their society away from draconian lockdowns. This is the real normal. pic.twitter.com/29ZYhnOXar — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 12, 2020