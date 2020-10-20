EU ready for Cyprus negotiations

Brussels 20.10.2020 “The Turkish Cypriot community selected Mr. Ersin Tatar as its new leader. It is important now to see a constructive engagement with a view to reaching a comprehensive settlement and reunification” reads the Joint Statement by the High Representative Borrell and Commissioner Ferreira on the electoral process in the Turkish Cypriot community.

Turkish Cypriot community selected Ersin Tatar as new leader. We would like to see a constructive engagement with a view to reaching a comprehensive settlement and reunification. EU will continue to supports resumption of negotiations under @UN auspices https://t.co/nnimJ2bbn6 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 20, 2020

“The European Union supports the resumption of negotiations, under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), and remains fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, and of reunification based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, within the UN framework and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, including UNSC resolutions 550 and 789, and in line with the principles on which the EU is founded. A solution to the Cyprus problem would be to the benefit of Cyprus and the EU in general.

Ersin Tatar, l’homme lige de la Turquie, remporte l’élection dans le nord de Chypre Le nouveau dirigeant de cet Etat non reconnu par la communauté internationale est hostile à une solution fédérale pour l’île. Ersin Tatar, le 18 octobre dan… https://t.co/DmYr6JT5Wm #UE #Europe pic.twitter.com/FnyQa5y76L — EUwatch (@EUwatchers) October 19, 2020

“The EU stands ready to play an active role in supporting these negotiations. A stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and the development of cooperative and mutually beneficial relationships amongst all partners in the region, bilaterally and multilaterally, is in the EU’s strategic interest.

🗞️ | La #Turquie 🇹🇷 gagne en #Chypre 🇨🇾 du Nord 📢 Le candidat pro-turc #ErsinTatar sera chargé de négocier l'avenir de Chypre en faveur d'Ankarahttps://t.co/OAqzWGwAdl — Atalayar entre deux rives (@Atalayar_Fr) October 19, 2020