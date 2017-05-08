News Ticker

Merkel underlines unity with France

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe, International // 0 Comments

“Macron carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding she was “very pleased” by his victory.

Millions of Europeans were counting on the success of incoming French president Emmanuel Macron, and vowed to help the latter tackle unemployment, Merkel told to reporters.

“He led a courageous, pro-European campaign and stands for openness to the world and decisively for the social market economy.”

About Europe correspondent (223 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: