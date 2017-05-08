Merkel underlines unity with France

“Macron carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding she was “very pleased” by his victory.

Millions of Europeans were counting on the success of incoming French president Emmanuel Macron, and vowed to help the latter tackle unemployment, Merkel told to reporters.

“He led a courageous, pro-European campaign and stands for openness to the world and decisively for the social market economy.”

Franco-German friendship is a "cornerstone" of German policy, says Angela #Merkel. @EmmanuelMacron "carries the hopes" of people in 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/13zjqAACjf — DW | Politics (@dw_politics) May 8, 2017