Juncker criticizes French spending

High state spending in France is a problem,according to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who came up with the criticism one day after the candiate he openly favored – Emmanuel Macron – won the presidential election.

“With France, we have a particular problem … The French spend too much money and they spend too much in the wrong places. This will not work over time,” Juncker said during his visit to Berlin.

Attending a presentation of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s book “Neuvermessungen” (Remapping) where Brexit and the French presidential election were discussed.