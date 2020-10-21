Armenia President visits Brussels

Brussels, 21.10.2020 NATO During two-days unexpected visit the Armenian President has met the leading EU officials, and Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, who told Armenian President Armen Sarkissian that the allies do not take sides in the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The German Press Agency (dpa) reported that Stoltenberg expressed NATO’s neutrality on the issue to Sarkissian, who visited the NATO headquarters to convince the Alliance to do “everything possible to stop the Azerbaijani and the NATO member Turkey’s military actions.”

Sarkissian visited Brussels in attempt to receive support from the Western military alliance and the European Union amid the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan over disputed Nagorno-Karabach mountain region, recognised by the international community as an integral part of Azerbaijan.

Sarkissian has visited Brussels to meet NATO’s chief Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel and the head of the EU diplomacy Josep Borrell.

Michel in his meeting with the Armenian president repeated the EU’s “deepest concern about ongoing fighting with major humanitarian costs,” according to a statement on his Twitter micro blog. The president of the EU Council called for an immediate observance of a renewed cease-fire that went into effect at the weekend.

Hundreds of victims of the conflict have been reported from each side since September 27 when it began abruptly, causing major confrontation since the times of the collapse of the USSR.

