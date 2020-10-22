SAKHAROV 2020: Belarus democratic opposition

Brussels 22.10.2020 The democratic opposition in Belarus has been awarded the 2020 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. (Image: riot police in Minsk, Belarus, attacking peaceful demonstrators, source: social media).

European Parliament President David Sassoli announced the laureates in the Brussels plenary chamber at noon on Thursday, following an earlier decision by the Conference of Presidents (President and political group leaders).

👏 The women and men of the democratic opposition in Belarus are the 2020 Sakharov Prize laureates. "They have on their side something that brute force can never defeat: the truth. Do not give up on your fight. We are by your side," @EP_President pic.twitter.com/FVR6QpbLOp — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) October 22, 2020

“Let me congratulate the representatives of the Belarusian opposition for their courage, resilience and determination. They have stood and still stay strong in the face of a much stronger adversary. But they have on their side something that brute force can never defeat – and this is the truth. So my message for you, dear laureates, is to stay strong and not to give up on your fight. Know that we are by your side”, President Sassoli said, following the decision.

It is an honour to announce that the women and men of the democratic opposition in #Belarus are the 2020 #SakharovPrize laureates. They have on their side something that brute force can never defeat: the truth. Do not give up on your fight. We are by your side. pic.twitter.com/o6Xm4WYVKi — David Sassoli (@EP_President) October 22, 2020

“I would also like to add a word on the recent killing of one of this year’s finalists, Mr Arnold Joaquín Morazán Erazo, part of the Guapinol environmental group. The group is opposing an iron oxide mine in Honduras. It is imperative that a credible, independent and immediate investigation is launched into this case and those responsible must be held to account”, he added.

Protesting against a brutal regime

The democratic opposition in Belarus is represented by the Coordination Council, an initiative of brave women, as well as prominent political and civil society figures. Read more about the laureates, as well as the other finalists here (Tweet below):

The democratic opposition in Belarus, Honduran environmental activists and the Archbishop of Mosul are the 2020 Sakharov Prize finalists >> https://t.co/NwNvpfztc7 pic.twitter.com/LBuj691A89 — EU Parliament Photo (@Europarl_Photo) October 12, 2020

Belarus has been in the midst of a political crisis since the disputed presidential elections on 9 August, which led to an uprising against authoritarian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka and a subsequent brutal crackdown on demonstrators by the regime.

The Sakharov award ceremony will be held on 16 December.

On October 21, Parliament also adopted new recommendations calling for a comprehensive review of the EU’s relations with Belarus.

Winner laconic answer on #humanrights of European Commission 21 century to #Belarus prisoners of thought: "I would like to refer your to the Tweet" Bravo! @PeterStano https://t.co/ZTPIxEOcls via @EC_AVService — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 22, 2020

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. It was set up in 1988 to honour individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms. It is named in honour of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov and the prize money is 50 000 euros.

The @Europarl_EN #SakharovPrize goes to all those in Belarus who are fearlessly standing up for democracy and fundamental rights in the face of repression. The European Union salutes your courage & fully supports your ambitions. pic.twitter.com/JJtTgyqmfZ — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 22, 2020

Last year, the prize was given to Ilham Tohti, an Uyghur economist fighting for the rights of China’s Uyghur minority.