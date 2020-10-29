France: EU condemns barbaric attacks

Brussels 29.10.20 “I condemn the hideous and brutal attack which has just taken place in Nice and am wholeheartedly with France. My thoughts are with the victims of this heinous act” the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter micro blog.

Je condamne l'attaque odieuse et brutale qui vient de se dérouler à Nice et suis de tout cœur avec la France. Mes pensées vont aux victimes de cet acte haineux. L’Europe tout entière est solidaire avec la France. Nous restons unis et déterminés face à la barbarie et au fanatisme — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 29, 2020

“The whole of Europe stands in solidarity with France. We remain united and determined in the face of barbarism and fanaticism” von der Leyen underlined.

At present, three people have died from knife attack committed in the church Notre Dame at heart of Nice. Among the victims a beheaded elderly women. It is a terrorist attack according to Mayor Christian Estrosi.

“In Nice the entire Christian world was targeted. I address my thoughts to all Christians in France and around the world” the Mayor said in his video addresse.

À #Nice06 c’est tout le monde chrétien qui a été visé. J’adresse à tous les chrétiens de France et du monde mes pensées. pic.twitter.com/CAyHtKaHNg — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

Only a few hours after the attack on the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice, Jean Castex launched a vigipirate plan at the “emergency bombing” level across the country. This is the highest level. The Prime Minister also announced that a Defense and Security Council was scheduled for “tomorrow morning”. Emmanuel Macron is also on his way to Nice.

According to information gathered by Europe 1 and Franceinfo, three people have died including the guardian of the church. One of them was reportedly beheaded. Several people are injured. One of them is said to be in serious condition. A police and demining operation is still in progress in the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice. “The detonations you hear are those caused by the national police services, do not panic, the situation is under control,” wrote the local national police on Twitter. According to the local daily Nice-matin, a stabbing attack therefore took place in the Notre-Dame basilica located on Avenue Jean Médecin in the heart of downtown Nice. Shots were also heard, causing panic among residents.

The mayor of Nice said the perpetrator of the knife attack has already been arrested by municipal police. He would have “repeated Allah Akbar repeatedly,” the mayor reported on BFMTV. The anti-terrorism prosecution has opened an investigation for “murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “criminal terrorist association”.

One morning: 3 dead in #Nice church #NotreDame, including a beheaded elderly woman, and "many wounded", attempt of attack #Avigion, and attack on #France Consulate in #Djeddah – security agent wounded (Nothing to do with #Islam, of course, just mentally unstable individuals). https://t.co/0MgRW59Azu — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 29, 2020

Christian Estrosi asked “the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and emergency services work”. The city Councilor of Nice has also confirmed that “everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Notre-Dame basilica”. He also said on BFMTV: “It is time for France to break free from the laws of peace”.

Three victims of #Nice #NotreDame knife #attack identified: a 30-year-old woman, mother of young children; the sacristan of the basilica, about 45 years old, slain; 70-year-old woman, a regular church-goer, beheaded. https://t.co/HDQRaLIMXi — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 29, 2020

vigipirate plan was decreed by the Prime Minister Jean Castex.