Borrell “shocked” by France Consulate attack

Brussels, 29.10.2020 The head of the EU diplomacy Josep Borrell is “deeply shocked” by the barbaric attacks perpetrated in Nice, Avignon, and at the Consulate of France in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Djeddah.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are alongside the French and France.

Together, in Europe and in the world, we will fight hatred and terror”

Je suis profondément choqué par les attentats barbares perpétrés à #Nice, #Avignon, @FranceinKSA. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches. Nous sommes aux côtés des Français et de la France. Ensemble, en Europe et dans le monde, nous combattrons la haine et la terreur. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 29, 2020

Today three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church Notre Dame in the heart of Nice, police say.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said there had been a “terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica”.

One elderly victim who had come to pray was “virtually beheaded”. A suspect was shot and detained shortly afterwards, and three victims identified: a 30-year-old woman, mother of young children; the sacristan of the basilica, about 45 years old, slain; 70-year-old woman, a regular church-goer, beheaded.

Merci au chef de l'Etat @EmmanuelMacron pour sa venue immédiate dans notre ville après le nouvel attentat islamiste qui a frappé le cœur de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/ZAVwVpPf1A — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

Mayor Estrosi spoke of “Islamo-fascism” and said the suspect had “repeated endlessly ‘Allahu Akbar’, while stabbing with knife the congregation. Reportedly there are also “many wounded”, however there are not further details available at the moment. President Macron has arrived to Nice without delay, and was greeted by the Mayor Estrosi.

Three victims of #Nice #NotreDame knife #attack identified: a 30-year-old woman, mother of young children; the sacristan of the basilica, about 45 years old, slain; 70-year-old woman, a regular church-goer, beheaded. https://t.co/HDQRaLIMXi — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 29, 2020

The attack in Avignon has failed, and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the building of Consulate of France a security agent was injured. According to the Saudi press agency, the perpetrator, a forty year old man, was immediately arrested, while the security agent of the French consulate was transferred to hospital for treatment required, he does not suffer life-threatening injuries.

#Djeddah : arrestation de l’auteur de l’agression contre un garde du consulat français https://t.co/I95nla7qMz — ANADOLU AGENCY (FR) (@aa_french) October 29, 2020

However “maximum vigilance” is recommended to French nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

🇸🇦🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO – Un attentat a aussi eu lieu au consulat de #France à #Djeddah ce matin. Un vigile a été blessé au couteau. Ses jours ne sont pas en danger. Le terroriste a été arrêté par les forces de sécurité. (ambassade) #terrorisme #attentats pic.twitter.com/LR29NGMFnY — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) October 29, 2020