EU: diplomatic appointments

Brussels 17.09.2022 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced today the following appointments for senior positions in the European External Action Service (EEAS):

EEAS: High Representative @JosepBorrellF announces senior nominationshttps://t.co/rBCHwDmhjE — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) September 16, 2022

Hélène LE GAL as Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), starting in October. She is currently Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Morocco. She was previously Ambassador of France to Israel.

Benedikta VON SEHERR-THOSS as Managing Director for CSDP and Crisis Response, starting in October. She currently serves as Security Policy Director at the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany. She was previously Head of the EU division and coordinator for the Ministry of Defence during the German EU Council Presidency in 2020.

Stefano TOMAT as Managing Director for Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC). He took up his duties on 16 September. He was previously Director for Integrated Approach for Security and Peace (ISP) at the EEAS. He was previously Head of Division for Integrated Approach: Methodology and Implementation and Head of Division responsible for the Political and Security Committee (PSC).

High Representative Borrell also announced today the appointment of two new Heads of Delegation of the European Union:

Pedro Antonio SERRANO DE HARO SORIANO as Head of the EU Delegation to the United Kingdom. He is currently Head of Cabinet of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice- President of the European Commission. Previously, he held a number of senior positions within the EU institutions, more recently Deputy Secretary-General of the EEAS for CSDP and Crisis Response.

Cristian TUDOR as Head of the newly opened EU Delegation to Qatar. He took up his duties on 1 September. He was previously Head of the EU Delegation to Kuwait and Ambassador of Romania to Qatar.