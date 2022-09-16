Kyrgyz and Tajik border clashes

Brussels 16.09.2022 “Violent clashes erupted in the last few days between border guards along various sites at the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan. We express our sympathy to those directly affected.

Kyrgyzstan/Tajikistan: Escalation along the common border is detrimental to regional stability. 🇪🇺 welcomes the ceasefire reached,calls on both sides to implement it effectively,de-escalate & reach sustainable solution to existing differences swiftly https://t.co/vofwNAB7Eu — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) September 16, 2022

“Such escalation along the common border is detrimental to regional stability. The EU welcomes the ceasefire reached on Friday, September 16. We call on both parties to ensure effective implementation of the ceasefire and spare no effort to de-escalate the tensions and reach a sustainable solution to existing differences as soon as possible”.

#UPDATE Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon met his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov Friday at a summit in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan said, and ordered their forces to draw down after border clashes left dozens injured pic.twitter.com/RVr398Q2Yn — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 16, 2022