Kyrgyz and Tajik border clashes

Brussels 16.09.2022 “Violent clashes erupted in the last few days between border guards along various sites at the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan. We express our sympathy to those directly affected.

“Such escalation along the common border is detrimental to regional stability. The EU welcomes the ceasefire reached on Friday, September 16. We call on both parties to ensure effective implementation of the ceasefire and spare no effort to de-escalate the tensions and reach a sustainable solution to existing differences as soon as possible”.

