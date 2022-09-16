Baku-Yerevan: EU welcomes ceasefire

Brussels 15.09.2022 The EU welcomes the agreement on a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which entered in force yesterday at 20:00. We are encouraged by local reports stating that the ceasefire is being respected so far.

“We call on the sides to continue its implementation and coordinate humanitarian steps, such as the handover of bodies of soldiers.

The EU Special Representative, Toivo Klaar, carries on his high-level consultations, as mandated by HR/VP Borrell, in Baku yesterday and in Yerevan today.

The EU remains strongly involved in the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including at the highest level through President of the European Council, Charles Michel”.

