Draghi receives greetings from EU

Brussels 13.02.2021 The EU top executive Ursula von der Leyen sent her congratulations to the former head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, who had been sworn-in as Italy’s next Prime minister.

“Congratulations to Mario Draghi, the new Prime Minister.

His experience will be an extraordinary resource not only for Italy, but for all of Europe, especially in such a difficult time. Ready to work together soon for the common recovery and for an ambitious Flag of the European Union” – the European Commission president wrote on her Twitter page.

Draghi put together a unity government of the main political parties, following the collapse of the previous administration last month.

It was thrown into turmoil amid a row over how to spend EU coronavirus recovery funds.

Italy is still wrestling with the pandemic and is also facing its worst economic crisis in decades.

Congratulazioni a Mario Draghi, nuovo Presidente del Consiglio. La sua esperienza sarà una risorsa straordinaria non solo per l'Italia, ma per tutta Europa, soprattutto in un momento cosi difficile. Pronta a lavorare presto insieme per la comune ripresa e per una 🇪🇺 ambiziosa

The EU Council president Charles Michel has also sent his congratulations, looking forward to cooperation with the Prime Minister Draghi.

Congratulazioni al Presidente del Consiglio Mario Draghi per la formazione del nuovo governo in Italia. Congratulations and looking forward to working again with Mario Draghi for Europe's recovery & future! #WhateverItTakes