Fidesz leaves EPP group

Brussels 03.03.2021 EPP Statement on Fidesz "The European People's Party (EPP) respects and welcomes the majority vote on the adoption of the new rules of procedure that took place today in the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

The #democratic decision of nearly 2 million voters that supported #Fidesz must fully be respected in all circumstances and therefore the rights of their representatives can in no way be restricted or deprivedhttps://t.co/pALxAa6yzy — FideszEP (@FideszEP) March 3, 2021

The party leadership has been informed of the intention of the Fidesz members to leave the EPP Group.

Fidesz is now facing an exclusion procedure from the party, under Article 3 of the EPP Statutes. This must be decided by the EPP Political Assembly which will meet when it is safe to do so given the current pandemic situation”.

Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party quit the center-right bloc in the European Parliament after a vote that paved the way for suspension or exclusion from the group.

A total of 148 MEPs voted in favor, and 28 against, new rules that would allow the European People’s Party (EPP) group — the most representative in the Parliament — to vote for the exclusion of “a Member or Members of the Group.” After the vote PM Orbán responded quickly with a letter, making clear his party would not stick around for a vote to kick it out of the group.

We will not let our MEPs be silenced or limited in their capacity to represent our voters. Tackling the pandemic and saving lives remains our number one priority. Therefore, following the adoption of new rules in the @EPPGroup, #Fidesz has decided to leave the Group. pic.twitter.com/WSx1PmtKQ8 — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) March 3, 2021