EU committed to North Macedonia

Brussels 11.05.2021 “…And it is a very timely meeting because just yesterday, we had an interesting and long discussion at the Foreign Affairs Ministers Council of the European Union about the Western Balkans. About the importance of the Western Balkans and our continued commitment to the region. The Ministers [of Foreign Affairs], all of them, reaffirmed the European perspective of the whole region, Prime Minister” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell after his meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

We reconfirmed with the EU foreign ministers the clear European perspective of the region and our determination to have a strong political engagement with our partners. The Western Balkans are of key geostrategic importance for the European Union. — Josep Borrell Fontelles

“There was a strong support to convene the first Intergovernmental Conference for North Macedonia as soon as possible. We know that you have been waiting for a long time – 16 years maybe. You are the second longest lasting country at the door of enlargement. But I can tell you that there was a strong support from all [Foreign Affairs] Ministers for the first conference to take place.

“Let me stress again very clearly: I did yesterday after the [Foreign Affairs] Council, at the press conference and I want to repeat it today that there is no support for “decoupling” – neither in the European Union institutions, nor among the Member states. North Macedonia met the necessary conditions to start the accession negotiations and, similarly to Albania, deserves to proceed to the next stage of the process without delays.

Good talks with the PM of North Macedonia @Zoran_Zaev. We fully support speeding up the accession process and organising the 1st intergovernmental conference as soon as possible. By sharing vaccines, EU shows solidarity with North Macedonia already now. Closer ties will benefit all citizens. — David Sassoli

“I also would like to underline the high level of your alignment with our Foreign and Security Policy. And for me, the High Representative, it is very important that you very courageously – and sometimes paying a price – you have been aligning with our Common Foreign and Security Policy. We appreciate it a lot. And I understand that it is an expression of your commitment to the European path for your country.

Good to meet Prime Minister @Zoran_Zaev today, to discuss key issues of access to vaccines and the European perspective for North Macedonia. We stand by our commitments and are ready to support economically to recover from the impact of COVID19. — Manfred Weber

“I want to insist on this idea, North Macedonia can count on us to support [it] when it comes to finding a solution to advance on the accession path, but also when it comes to vaccines. We just delivered the first batch of a total of 120.000 fully EU financed vaccines for North Macedonia. And this comes without a string attached, without conditionality. These are geopolitical challenges for us to help the Western Balkans in general and – North Macedonia in particular – to face the pandemic.

“Our commitment was clear in our meeting today and it was also in the discussions of the 27 EU Foreign Ministers yesterday”.

Glad to meet @Zoran_Zaev today. The EU stands by North Macedonia in this difficult time, including by sharing vaccines. I reconfirmed our strong support for opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia. — Ursula von der Leyen