Italy: Draghi reopens tourism

Brussels 14.05.2021 “Our goal is to reopen Italy for tourism, domestic and international,” Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi said as he answered questions from Parliament on Wednesday, May 12.

“The pandemic has had vast economic effects on the tourism industry and we’re working to get it going again as soon as possible and in maximum safety.”

While the first step is to vaccinate as many residents of Italy as possible before the summer, Draghi underlined, he also indicated that Italy would revise its strict rules on entering from overseas.

Italy could be ready to welcome back Americans with limited restrictions this summer.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio recently announced that the country’s quarantine requirement could be lifted for eligible travellers arriving from the United States as early as June.

The mandatory five-day quarantine when entering Italy doesn’t seem to bother some of the enthusiastic tourists, who said all you need is a negative PCR test and respect of the restrictions.

The significant influx of visitors was noticed at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Tuscany. Out of the 21,000 visitors last week, only 10% were foreigners and the rest Italians travelling from other parts of the country, the Gallery’s director Eike Schmidt said.

Foreigners living in Italy are taking advantage of having the country to themselves to travel around at lower prices, with shorter queues at museums and less problems over booking of fancy restaurants.