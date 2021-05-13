Turkmen Ambassador denies domestic violence

Brussels 13.05.2021 Contacted by radio Sputnik, the Turkmen Embassy in Paris denied and described as “absolutely incorrect” the information published in Le Parisien, according to which the ambassador of this country is suspected of violence against his wife and daughter.

L’ambassadeur du Turkménistan en France est soupçonné de violences contre sa femme et sa fille Les faits se seraient produits mercredi à Paris, mais leur issue demeure bien incertaine, en raison de l'immunité diplomatique de l’agresseur présumé ⤵️https://t.co/4HXiwha8y6 — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) May 13, 2021

Turkmenistan’s diplomatic mission in France responded to reports in Le Parisien about alleged violence by Chokhrat Djoumaïev, Turkmen ambassador to France, against his wife and daughter.

According to a police source, Le Parisien wrote on May 13 that the wife of Turkmenistan’s ambassador to France had contacted the police to denounce violence inflicted on herself and her 19-year-old daughter by her husband.

The wife of Ambassador has contacted the police at around 5.30 p.m. to denounce the violence that this 46-year-old senior diplomat allegedly inflicted on her, as well as on her 19-year-old daughter. .

The facts would have occurred on May 12 in the XXVIth arrondissement of Paris, the daily said. The Turkmenistan Embassy in France is also located in this district.

⚡🇹🇲|🇫🇷INFO – L’ambassadeur du #Turkménistan en France est soupçonné de violences sur sa femme et sa fille. En raison de son immunité diplomatique, aucune enquête n’a pu être ouverte. Le parquet a demandé qu’aucun acte ou écrit ne soit effectué. (Parisien) https://t.co/yyLgfFT6wO — Brèves de presse (@Brevesdepresse) May 13, 2021

According to Le Parisien, when the police arrived, the diplomat was not present at his home. The women have been relocated, again according to the daily.

Due to the diplomatic immunity of the alleged perpetrator and his victims, no investigation could be initiated.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told the daily that they had no “information to communicate at this stage” on the subject.

The Turkmen diplomat, who was not present at the family home when the police arrived, has diplomatic immunity as an ambassador, as does his family, which explains why, according to our information, the prosecution requested that no act or writing is carried out within the framework of the appeal of his wife.