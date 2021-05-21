Vaccine labels on dating apps

Major dating apps are adding vaccination badges and special benefits to users’ profiles who say they received the coronavirus vaccine in an effort to reach the Biden administration’s July 4 inoculation goal, the Hill newspaper reports.

Major dating apps including Tinder, OkCupid adding vaccination badges to dating profiles https://t.co/uZUu9xadko pic.twitter.com/7KRWKwnDsz — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2021

“In support of President Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults at least one shot by July 4, the largest dating apps in America will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated,” according to an announcement from the White House.

The news from the dating apps comes after President Biden earlier this month announced a goal of administering at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo are all giving special benefits to those who get vaccinated and adding new “vaccination badge” options to their profiles.

Tinder is allowing vaccinated people to get free premium content such as a “Super Like” and is encouraging users to add “Getting Vaxed” or “Vaccines Saves Lives” stickers to their profiles.

OkCupid users who add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge will get a free “boost” to their profile and, starting in early June, users will be able to search for vaccinated users in a system called “Vaccinated Stacks.”

“According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more Matches than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated,” the announcement states.

The dating apps will also provide information about the vaccine and links to vaccines.gov.

Everyone above the age of 16 in the U.S. is now eligible for the vaccine, but vaccination rates have slowed since the mad dash to vaccination sites earlier in the year. Biden, congressional lawmakers, members of federal health agencies and state and local leaders have encouraged hesitant Americans to get the shots.

Some state governors have announced lotteries for those who receive a coronavirus vaccine. For example, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state would be eligible for a lottery prize of $40,000.

Ohio reported a 28 percent increase in vaccinations after Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced five lottery drawings for a chance to win $1 million dollars each draw.

Currently, over 60 percent of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.