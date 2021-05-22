Christie’s: $25-35M Sakura diamond

Brussels 22.05.2021 The Sakura diamond a massive 15.81 carat purple-pink internally flawless gemstone is expected to gain between $25-35 million when it goes on sale at Christie’s in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 23.

VIDEO: The Sakura diamond — a massive 15.81 carat purple-pink internally flawless gemstone — is expected to fetch between $25-35 million when it goes on sale at Christie's in Hong Kong on Sunday pic.twitter.com/TgnI66D0Wc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 22, 2021

The rare stone is set on a simple platinum ring and has been classified as internally flawless, meaning that any blemishes are only visible under close magnification. It has also been classed as being “fancy vivid,” a measure of intense colour achieved by only 4% of pink diamonds, according to a press release from Christie’s, the auction house organising the sale.

"The Sakura," a purple-pink 15.81 carat diamond, could fetch up to $38 million when it goes on sale in Hong Kong next week https://t.co/oM51zJ65IM pic.twitter.com/zMnZrmpXZd — CNN (@CNN) May 16, 2021

Chairman of Christie’s jewelry department, Vickie Sek, said in a phone interview with CNN that the stone is “exactly” the shade of a sakura flower. She added that it is “very rare” for pink diamonds to be classified as internally flawless, as they usually contain “a lot of graining.”

💎 Un diamant "#Sakura" de 15,81 carats, d'un rose pourpre et sans défaut interne, qui serait le plus gros de sa catégorie, est exposé chez Christie's à #HongKong et sera mis aux enchères dimanche pic.twitter.com/iAsHnn410I — FRANCE 24 Français (@France24_fr) May 21, 2021

The Sakura -named after the Japanese word for cherry blossom, due to its vibrant hue -is the largest purple-pink “flawless” diamond ever to appear at auction.