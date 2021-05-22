Georgia troops return from Afghanistan

Brussels 22.05.2021 Following an end to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM), Georgia has started pulling its troops out of Afghanistan. In Tbilisi, the Defence Ministry said on Friday, May 21, that 100 infantrymen of the Western Command’s 3rd Brigade were the first troops returning home. (Image above: illustration).

The unit was stationed under German forces at Camp Marmal in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, as part of RSM. Upon homecoming, the returnees were given at a welcome ceremony at the Vaziani Military Base near the capital Tbilisi.

Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Defense Forces Chief Major General Giorgi Matiashvili and Ambassador Hubert Knirsch attended the event. Defense Minister Burchuladze said: “We are proud that Georgia significantly contributed to ensuring world peace in international missions.”

In April, NATO allies decided in to withdraw from the Resolute Support Mission with effect from May 1.

Prior to the withdrawal, Georgia was contributing around 860 servicemen to the mission in Afghanistan.