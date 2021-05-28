EU river cruises restart

Brussels 28.05.2021 Five more river cruise lines have announced summer 2021 restart dates, as the European Union moves toward approving international travel for vaccinated passengers.

Scenic and Emerald Cruises, river lines owned by Australia’s Scenic Group, will restart their Europe season with sailings on Portugal’s Douro River beginning in late July. Uniworld will be restarting in Italy and France. And AmaWaterways will restart in Portugal on July 3, with more sailings throughout Europe later in the month.

Meanwhile CroisiEurope announced restart dates for river and canal cruises on a number of European rivers, starting with Portugal’s Douro River on June 7, and followed by the Gironde and the Seine on June 30, in France.

Europe's rivers spring to life this summer

On Scenic and Emerald, all guests must be fully vaccinated and the cruises are open only to U.S .and UK residents, the company said. The lines are popular with residents of Australia and Canada as well, but currently those countries are restricting international travel.

Scenic Azure will begin operating 11-day sailings on the Douro on July 30. Emerald Radiance will restart its eight-day itineraries on the river on July 31. Both ships will sail from Porto, Portugal, through November.

Scenic Group said its ship would operate under protocols established by a dedicated Health & Safety Steering Committee, and that the company had also been working with the Cruise Lines International Association and Portuguese authorities on health guidelines.