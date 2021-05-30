Danish NSA spies on EU leaders

Bruxelles 30.05.2021 Denmark’s secret service helped the US National Security Agency (NSA) to spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a European media investigation published on Sunday revealed. (Image: illustration).

BREAKING: Denmark's secret service has helped the United States spy on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European politicians.https://t.co/loxpAw6UKg — DW News (@dwnews) May 30, 2021

The disclosure that the US had been spying on its allies first started coming to light in 2013, but it is only now that journalists have gained access to reports detailing the support given to the NSA by the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE).

Danish authorities helped NSA spy on Merkel and other German leaders. Wow. https://t.co/XLkmdDqayQ — Rasmus Corlin Christensen (@phdskat) May 30, 2021

The report showed that Germany’s close ally and neighbour cooperated with the American spying operations targeting the chancellor and president.

Wow! Big investigative story from Danish broadcaster DR. It reports Danish intelligence let the US use Denmark’s internet network to spy on Angela Merkel, and other top officials from France, Norway and Sweden. It relates to a cooperation with the NSA between 2012-14. https://t.co/JK1nhNP80i — Adrienne Murray (@Adrienne_Murray) May 30, 2021

The then chancellor candidate for the German centre-left socialist party (SPD), Peer Steinbrück, was also a target, the new report disclosed.

Friendly neighbours? The NSA spied on leading Swedish politicians and other key people through the Danish Military Intelligence Service FE, in the years 2012-2014. Also Norwegians, Germans and French were spied upon. (SVT) #espionage #denmark #sweden — The Nordic Reporter (@nordicreporter) May 30, 2021

The Danish government knew of the involvement of the country’s secret service in the NSA scandal by 2015 at the latest.

They began to collect information on the FE’s cooperation with the NSA between 2012 and 2014 in the secret Dunhammer report following the disclosures by the former NSA employee and whistleblower Edward Snowden, NDR reported.

The information they gathered made it clear that the FE had helped the NSA to spy on leading politicians in Germany, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and France.

Danish intelligence also helped the US agency to spy on the Danish foreign and finance ministries as well as a Danish weapons manufacturer. The FE also cooperated with the NSA on spying operations against the US government itself.

Amerikanska underrättelsetjänsten NSA har med dansk hjälp spionerat på ledande politiker och höga tjänstemän i Sverige.https://t.co/QdPdrOhyhB — SVT Nyheter (@svtnyheter) May 30, 2021

Upon discovering exactly how far the cooperation between the two countries’ intelligence services went, the Danish government forced the entire leadership of the FE to step down in 2020.