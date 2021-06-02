JCPOA continues work in Vienna

Brusssels 02.06.2021 The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumes today Wednesday 2 June, in Vienna (pictured).

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action #JCPOA will resume today in Vienna. Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and on how to ensure its full and effective implementation.https://t.co/rxWpg2BB3w — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) June 2, 2021

The Joint Commission is chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It is attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

It was a very good and productive meeting. We compared our notes and clarified our approaches to a number of topical issues under consideration at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA. https://t.co/LzbKZl23Dj — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) June 2, 2021

Participants continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA.

The Joint Commission of the #JCPOA will reconvene this evening in Vienna. Afterwards, the delegations will return to capitals for further consultations.#Iran — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) June 2, 2021