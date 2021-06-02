Ruinart Champagne and Cécile Gray design

Brussels 02.06.2021 “The gesture and the patience are common points between the one who works the vine and the craftsman who works the material” – French designer Cécile Gray said.

This month, Ruinart Studio invites Cécile Gray to imagine a beautiful, yet useful creation reusing Ruinart’s materials. The former architect chose to focus on the cork wire and poetically demonstrates the value of each element that contributes to savouring champagne.

At the intersection of different disciplines – basketry, jewelry making, weaving and embroidery – and with an heightened sense of detail, Cécile Gray delicately assembled the muselets that hold the champagne cork in place, forming a picnic basket.

