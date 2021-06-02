Huawei lanuches new smartphone

China’s Huawei Technologies Co. on Wednesday, June 2, unveiled its self-developed operating system for smartphones, in a bid to pave the way for separating its business from the United States and the dominance of Google LLC.

The Chinese tech giant’s Harmony OS will be loaded with its Mate X2 foldable smartphones, released in February, as the export-control measures imposed by the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration have been hurting its cooperate performance.

The focus on HarmonyOS working across devices is one way Huawei is trying to differentiate its operating system from Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.

“HarmonyOS is designed to provide the glue between a growing array of connected devices that Huawei is targeting,” Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said.

“Huawei will be hoping that it can follow Apple’s lead, by having a single software platform that extends in all directions, providing a seamless experience to customers that buy into its ecosystem of products.”