EU congratulates new Israel Prime Minister
Brussels 14.06.2021 The EU Council president Charles Michel congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on forming a government with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid after it was sworn in earlier that evening, and expressed his wishes to further strengthen ties between the EU and Israel.
“…Looking forward to strengthen the EU-Israël partnership for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace and stability” Michel wrote on his Twitter micro blog.
“Spoke to Yair Lapid to warmly congratulate him for his appointment” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote.
“Discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral EU-Israël partnership and promoting security and peace in the region. Looking forward to working together welcoming you soon in Brussels” the EU diplomat added.