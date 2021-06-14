EU congratulates new Israel Prime Minister

Brussels 14.06.2021 The EU Council president Charles Michel congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on forming a government with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid after it was sworn in earlier that evening, and expressed his wishes to further strengthen ties between the EU and Israel.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @naftalibennett and to Alternate PM & MFA @yairlapid for the swearing in of the new Israeli government. Looking forward to strengthen the 🇪🇺 🇮🇱 partnership for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace & stability. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 13, 2021

“…Looking forward to strengthen the EU-Israël partnership for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace and stability” Michel wrote on his Twitter micro blog.

Spoke to @yairlapid to warmly congratulate him for his appointment as new 🇮🇱 alternate PM & FM.

Discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral 🇪🇺-🇮🇱 partnership& promoting security & peace in the region. Looking forward to working together &welcoming you soon in Brussels — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 13, 2021

“Spoke to Yair Lapid to warmly congratulate him for his appointment” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote.

“Discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral EU-Israël partnership and promoting security and peace in the region. Looking forward to working together welcoming you soon in Brussels” the EU diplomat added.