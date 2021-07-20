Belgium: Day of mourning

Brusssels 20.07.2021 Belgium held a day of mourning Tuesday,July 20, for the victims of the devastating floods, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel undertook her second visit to the region worst hit by the disaster.

“In this day of mourning, we observed a minute of silence for the victims of the devastating floods. No words can describe the suffering and destruction caused.The European Commission stands with the communities rebuilding their lives and homes. We will support in any way we can” the top EU executive Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter micro blog.

In this day of mourning, we observed a minute of silence for the victims of the devastating floods. No words can describe the suffering and destruction caused. The @EU_Commission stands with the communities rebuilding their lives and homes. We will support in any way we can. pic.twitter.com/4PyXAUFWjT — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 20, 2021

“The Belgian king and queen visited the eastern town of Verviers to console people who had lost family members, friends, and neighbours, and many lost their possessions as the flows swept through villages in eastern Belgium, taking at least 31 lives.

Le roi Philippe et la reine Mathilde discutent avec chacun des sinistrés invités à la cérémonie officielle de deuil national.

La reine Mathilde a longuement parlé avec une petite fille bouleversée. pic.twitter.com/bRD5Oe6ZH5 — Histoires Royales (@ActusRoyales) July 20, 2021

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde discuss with each of the victims invited to the official ceremony of national mourning. Queen Mathilde spoke at length with an upset little girl.

#Inondations en #Belgique : le roi Philippe et la reine Mathilde très émus lors de l’hommage aux victimes https://t.co/8DyKsHVgbh pic.twitter.com/pFBAqfBl3x — LCI (@LCI) July 20, 2021

Some 70 people are still missing or have been unable to be contacted after massive rains turned streets in eastern Belgium into deadly torrents of water, mud and debris. Flags flew at half staff and at noon, sirens wailed throughout the nation, followed by a moment of silence.

🇧🇪 Inondations en Belgique: le roi Philippe arrive à une cérémonie d'hommage aux victimes à Verviers pic.twitter.com/xV3jAbjIbq — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 20, 2021

Help is pouring in from across the nation and some 10,000 volunteer workers have offered to visit the hilly region to start the cleanup once the waters have receded enough.

⚫Vladimir Poutine a présenté ses condoléances à Sa Majesté Philippe, Roi des Belges, pour les conséquences tragiques des inondations dans certaines régions belges.

🔗https://t.co/gcOQmgbtgY pic.twitter.com/saWUwpnrjU — Ambassade de Russie en Belgique (@amrusbel) July 20, 2021

“Please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of floods in the southern and eastern regions of your country” reads letter of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the King of Belgium Philippe.

“Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of this natural disaster, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those affected”.