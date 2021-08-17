Taliban announces “general amnesty”

Brussels 17.08.2021 The Taliban announced a “general amnesty” for all government officials on Tuesday, August 17, and urged them to return to work, trying to calm the mood in the capital city after Sunday chaos at Kabul airport as people tried to flee all directions. Women would also be allowed to play a role in government that corresponds with Sharia law, the group said.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country on Sunday, August 15.

“You should restart your routine life with full confidence,” Samangani said in announcing the amnesty. Some appeared to take the advice to heart, with white-capped traffic police reappearing on the streets for the first time in days.

Women would also be allowed to join the government in accordance with sharia law, he said.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims,” Samangani said, using the militants’ new name for Afghanistan. “They should be in the government structure according to Shariah law.”

“The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join,” he added.