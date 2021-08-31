Afghanistan: Statement by Global Coalition

Brussels 31.08.2021 “The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS strongly condemns the attacks that occurred in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. We grieve for the loss of Afghan and British civilians, and American service members at the hands of Daesh/ISIS terrorists. The tragic loss of life is only compounded by the fact that those killed were endeavoring to evacuate or working to conduct that humanitarian mission” reads the Statement by the Global Coalition to defeat Daesh/ISIS.

The Global @coalition strongly condemns the attacks that occurred in Kabul on August 26. We will continue to apply robust counterterrorism pressure against Daesh/ISIS wherever it operates. https://t.co/oZBvHgktt7 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 30, 2021

“The Coalition and its partners continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, as we did when we fought to achieve the territorial defeat of Daesh/ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Daesh/ISIS remains a determined enemy and we will continue to take necessary action to ensure its enduring defeat. To that end, we are focused on leveraging the Coalition’s expertise and the efforts of its working groups to counter Daesh/ISIS’ global branches, including Daesh/ISIS-Khorasan, and to identify and bring their members to justice”.

🇦🇫Afghanistan/ISIS: Statement by the Global Coalition to defeat Daesh/ISIShttps://t.co/LjYIx8vr2b — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) August 30, 2021

“We will continue working closely together under the auspices of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS to effectively counter this dangerous threat. In that effort, we will draw on all elements of national power—military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement—to ensure the defeat of this brutal terrorist organization. We will continue to apply robust counterterrorism pressure against Daesh/ISIS wherever it operates”.