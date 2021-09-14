SOTEU: Future of Europe debate

Strasbourg 14.09.2021 The State of the EU debate, looking at work to date and plans for the future, takes place on 15 September in Strasbourg. .

What is the State of the European Union debate?

The State of the European Union debate takes place every September when the president of the European Commission comes to the European Parliament to discuss with MEPs what the Commission has done over the past year, what it intends to do in the coming year and its vision for the future.

Le 15 septembre, 9h, ne manquez pas le discours sur l'état de l'Union de la présidente de la Commission européenne. Elle y dressera le bilan de l'année et exposera ses idées pour façonner l’avenir de l'🇪🇺 #SOTEU pic.twitter.com/3UIIm7Ia2Q — Europe Direct Le Mans – Pays de la Loire (@EuropeenSarthe) September 14, 2021

This is an opportunity for Parliament, the EU’s only directly-elected institution, to hold the European Commission to account. Members will scrutinise the Commission’s work and make sure that the key concerns of Europeans are addressed.

Why is the 2021 State of the EU debate important?

The priorities that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented during last year’s State of the European Union debate are still relevant: the EU continues its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and move towards social and economic recovery, while staying true to its flagship programmes, such as the European Green Deal and the Digital Strategy.

Discours sur l'état de l'Union 🇪🇺

J-1 ⏳ Ursula @vonderleyen dévoilera demain les principales législations que la Commission entend présenter au cours de l'année à venir ⏩ 🕘 Suivez ce moment phare de la vie démocratique de l'UE à partir de 9h ↓ https://t.co/IRiZTiV4Sb — Commission européenne 🇪🇺 (@UEFrance) September 14, 2021

What is the best way to follow it?

The debate will be streamed live online on our website on Wednesday 15 September from 9.00 CET. Interpretation will be available in all 24 official EU languages – simply select the language of your choice. The Parliament together with the Commission will also stream the debate on Facebook.

As we prepare for #SOTEU 2021, we take a look back at the key moments of the past 12 months. Tomorrow, 15 September, the President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen takes stock of these achievements and looks towards the 🇪🇺 future. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/uMkiT6pjzu — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) September 14, 2021

You can also join the discussion on our other social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #SOTEU.