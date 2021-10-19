EU-Poland crisis deepens

Posted on by Leave a comment

Strasbourg 18.10.2021 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been attempting to defend an explosive ruling from his country’s top court in front of the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).
(Image: European Parliament Chamber, Strasbourg, archive).

The verdict, which declared some EU laws incompatible with Poland’s constitution, has stirred the further argument. The majority of MEPs have pressed for a hard line towards Warsaw after it ignored the EU’s top court order to reverse controversial changes to the judiciary.

The EU has delayed the approval of €36 bn of pandemic recovery fund for months, and as soon as this week it may trigger a new tool to withhold budget payments to members states over democratic backsliding.

Prime minister Morawiecki sent a letter to EU leaders ahead of the Summit to take place later this week on 21-22 October in Brussels, clarifying Poland is open for dialog but that it won’t be pushed around.

tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s