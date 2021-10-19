EU-Poland crisis deepens

Strasbourg 18.10.2021 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been attempting to defend an explosive ruling from his country’s top court in front of the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

(Image: European Parliament Chamber, Strasbourg, archive).

The Prime Minister of #Poland Mateusz #Morawiecki had 5 minutes speaking time allocated in the European Parliament. He spoke for 33 minutes. He broke the rule the moment he entered the European Parliament.

He broke a rule, he knew he broke it and did not care. Everyone saw it — Siegfried Muresan (@SMuresan) October 19, 2021

The verdict, which declared some EU laws incompatible with Poland’s constitution, has stirred the further argument. The majority of MEPs have pressed for a hard line towards Warsaw after it ignored the EU’s top court order to reverse controversial changes to the judiciary.

The Rule of law crisis in #Poland and the primacy of EU law: Participation of President @vonderleyen in the EP plenary session 📌 📸 and 📽️ here: https://t.co/X2DQeVEbCs pic.twitter.com/bdL5ktJbfs — EC AV Service (@EC_AVService) October 19, 2021

The EU has delayed the approval of €36 bn of pandemic recovery fund for months, and as soon as this week it may trigger a new tool to withhold budget payments to members states over democratic backsliding.

"Dear @MorawieckiM you're leading your country on a dangerous path.#Poland has a well deserved place at EU's heart. But your government turns its back on the #ruleoflaw, on the independence of the judiciary, on minorities & on those who don't fit your reactionary ideology" pic.twitter.com/Wqmc4QQViy — Greens/EFA in the EU Parliament 🌍 (@GreensEFA) October 19, 2021

Prime minister Morawiecki sent a letter to EU leaders ahead of the Summit to take place later this week on 21-22 October in Brussels, clarifying Poland is open for dialog but that it won’t be pushed around.

The #EU risks collapse if it continues to 'blackmail' #Poland, prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki warns, accusing the bloc of 'starving' and 'punishing' his country by withholding billions of euros in Covid recovery money following a row over sovereignty.#EUToday #PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/CwUeDU1u20 — EU today (@EU_today) October 19, 2021