Czech government resigns

Posted on by Leave a comment

Brussels 11.11.2011 The government of the Czech Republic led by the ANO party founder Andrej Babis stepped down Thursday,November 11, the CNN Prima News network reports.

According to the country’s constitution, Czech President Milos Zeman now has to order the Babis cabinet to continue performing its duties until he appoints a new government.

The ANO party suffered a defeat in the October 8-9 election to the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the Czech Parliament), losing to two liberal coalitions. It is now up to the five parties and movements within these coalitions to form a new government, a task entrusted to the leader of the soft Eurosceptic Civic Democratic Party, Petr Fiala, a political scientist. Fiala is currently the sole candidate for the post of prime minister.

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s