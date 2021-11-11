Czech government resigns

Brussels 11.11.2011 The government of the Czech Republic led by the ANO party founder Andrej Babis stepped down Thursday,November 11, the CNN Prima News network reports.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's government agrees to resign following Oct 8 election – Czech News Agency pic.twitter.com/FaKVbymEwk — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 11, 2021

According to the country’s constitution, Czech President Milos Zeman now has to order the Babis cabinet to continue performing its duties until he appoints a new government.

The ANO party suffered a defeat in the October 8-9 election to the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the Czech Parliament), losing to two liberal coalitions. It is now up to the five parties and movements within these coalitions to form a new government, a task entrusted to the leader of the soft Eurosceptic Civic Democratic Party, Petr Fiala, a political scientist. Fiala is currently the sole candidate for the post of prime minister.

#RuleofLaw: Czech prosecutors ask parliament to lift immunity for outgoing PM #AndrejBabiš. Babiš is facing allegations of fraud involving €1.7m of European Union subsidies and is under investigation | Euronews https://t.co/KYWABDtArR — PubAffairs EU News & Debates 🇪🇺 (@PubAffairsEU) November 11, 2021