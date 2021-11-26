Europarl: EU social security pass

Strasbourt 26.11.2021 MEPs demand a legislative proposal from the Commission for a European social security pass before the end of 2022, to reduce the administrative burden on mobile workers.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, November 25, the MEPs urge the European Commission to accelerate its plans for a digital European social security pass (ESSP) to facilitate the portability of social security entitlements for mobile workers. The ESSP will enable real-time verification of the data of mobile workers by the national authorities of the member state they intend to work in. It will help combat social fraud and undeclared work, but would also make it easier for workers to track and claim their rights and social security contributions.

We must speed up the digitalisation of social security. An EU Social Security Pass would facilitate cooperation between EU states and also be an effective tool in the fight against social security fraud and abuse. More from @MarianneVind and @gabischoff 👇https://t.co/iJvFtY9Yky — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) November 25, 2021

MEPs say the ESSP initiative should bring clear benefits for all involved stakeholders: mobile workers, businesses, employers, trade unions and national authorities. It should protect workers’ rights and make administrative procedures less complicated and more time-efficient. At the same time, an ESSP should respect the diversity of national social security systems and not become a requirement for freedom of movement.

According to MEPs, any exchange of information via an ESSP should be guided by strict compliance with EU personal data protection rules. Social security and personal data should only be made available to the person and the competent national authorities concerned and should not be shared for purposes other than the enforcement of EU social security rules.

The European Social Security Pass Pilot #ESSPASS is getting traction and full support from Commissioner @NicolasSchmitEU. It should facilitate the fight against fraud and errors in social security coordination in the EU. First use case will address posted workers. https://t.co/PUoszFIk0V — Benoit Abeloos (@BenoitAbeloos) November 24, 2021

The current pilot project for a European social security pass only includes information on the social security coverage of mobile workers. MEPs want the ESSP to be extended to other areas of EU labour law, such as health insurance and pensions, and to complement the European e-ID and other EU initiatives to digitalise social security.

The resolution was adopted by 598 votes to 59 and 38 abstentions.

Since 2014 the European Parliament has called on the Commission on several occasions to introduce a legislative proposal for a European Social Security Number in order to create an EU-wide digital instrument for social security coordination. In its action plan on the European Pillar of Social Rights, the Commission announced the start of a pilot to explore launching a European Social Security Pass.