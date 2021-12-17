JCPOA: Joint Commission convenes in Vienna
Brussels 17.12.2021 The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene again in a physical format this Friday in Vienna.
The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.
Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.