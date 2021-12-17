JCPOA: Joint Commission convenes in Vienna

Brussels 17.12.2021 The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene again in a physical format this Friday in Vienna.

JCPOA: Joint Commission to reconvene in Vienna today. 👉 https://t.co/OcWjTA37MC — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) December 17, 2021

The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

The front page of the @TehranTimes79 displayed a map of targets #Iran would strike if #Israel makes "one wrong move" and strikes its nuclear program. The map strangely seems to target sites in #Lebanon and Palestinian cities as well. By: @TzviJoffrehttps://t.co/WUJws2NVKp — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 15, 2021

Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.

The #JCPOA Parties (without #Iran) and the US hold traditional meeting this evening. The participants- both optimists and skeptics- were more or less relaxed. It seems to be a good sign. pic.twitter.com/JIyvRp9jYN — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) December 16, 2021