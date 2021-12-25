Persecution of Christians at rise

Brussels 25.12.2021 Anna Van Densky Global persecution of Christians has massively increased throughout the pandemic, according to various human rights monitor groups. Intolerance and massacre of Christians in countries like Nigeria or India has only led to more political outcry. Every day, 13 Christians worldwide are killed on grounds of their faith. And every day, 12 Christians are unjustly arrested or imprisoned, and another 5 are abducted.(Image: illustration).

As Christmas approaches, Jim Shannon asked the Leader of the House to offer his support to Christians around the world who cannot celebrate without fear of persecution.

The 2021 World Watch List (WWL) report, the latest annual accounting from Open Doors of the top 50 countries where Christians are the most persecuted for following the word of Jesus Christ.

Anti-Christian vigilantes are storming churches and assaulting worshipers in India. In many cases, the police are helping them, documents reveal.

However the process of the persecution of Christians has spread viral, and causing the UK to become one of the ‘most intolerant’ countries in Europe towards Christians. That’s the extraordinary claim of a report published this week by Observatory of Intolerance Against Christians in Europe (OIACE).

Statista – Index of persecution of Christians in countries worldwide

The report identifies the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Sweden as the top five countries driving what it describes as a “rising phenomenon” against Christians.

Wishing a Merry Christmas to all my Christian followers worldwide—and thinking of the many Christians suffering persecution in North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Eritrea, Yemen, Iran, Nigeria, India, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, China & elsewhere.

Last year, 45 nations scored high enough to register “very high” persecution levels on Open Doors’s 84-question matrix. This year, for the first time in 29 years of tracking, all 50 qualified—as did 4 more nations that fell just outside the cutoff.

Open Doors identified three main trends driving last year’s increase:

“COVID-19 acted as a catalyst for religious persecution through relief discrimination, forced conversion, and as justification for increasing surveillance and censorship.”

“Extremist attacks opportunistically spread further throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, from Nigeria and Cameroon to Burkina Faso, Mali, and beyond.”

“Chinese censorship systems continue to propagate and spread to emerging surveillance states.”

Nigeria: Human Rights Without Frontiers focuses on "an outrageous betrayal of an already brutalized Christian community". Nov. 23rd Fulani herdsmen killed 2 in Plateau State and around 40 were slain in Kaduna with journalist jailed after reporting attacks

Open Doors has monitored Christian persecution worldwide since 1992. North Korea has ranked No. 1 for 20 years, since 2002 when the watch list began.

Christians in Cuba are facing extreme repression and even more severe human rights violations than usual this year.

The cruel treatment of Christians minorities are common in countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Yemen, Iran, North Korea, China, and Nigeria, and they deserve serious political consideration. This year’s #RedWednesday campaign did a meaningful job of highlighting the persecution faced by millions of Christians, not least the Chrisitan girls and women living under the constant threat of abduction, sexual violence and forced conversion.

An unprecedented level of persucution of Christians is happening around the world. This is the biggest and most silenced human rights crisis of our time, says Hungarian Minister who is in charge of the program.

pic.twitter.com/ELSHEhOPBp — Visegrad 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) November 21, 2021