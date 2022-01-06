Kazakhstan: killed protesters in morgues

Brussels 06.01.2022 “Dozens” of protesters were killed by police on Wednesday night, 5-6 January, as they tried to seize administrative buildings in Kazakhstan, police said.

“Last night, extremist forces tried to storm administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department, as well as local departments and police stations,” police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Kazakhstan, TASS and Ria Novosti agencies.

Казахстан: убитые протестующие.

Материал для Гаагского трибунала и для Совбеза ООН. СДЕЛАЙ РЕПОСТ, ВНЕСИ СВОЙ ВКЛАД В СПРАВЕДЛИВОСТЬ. pic.twitter.com/sbujk0jQgK — Globusnews (@globusnewsorg) January 5, 2022

“Dozens of assailants have been eliminated and their identities are being identified,” he added.

Azirbek said an “anti-terrorist” operation was underway in one of the districts of Almaty, the economic capital of the Central Asian country, where the riots were most violent.

#Казахстан Убитые в морге Алматы. Женщина спрашивает: "А этот? А этот?" Один из ответов: "Да, в голову" pic.twitter.com/KrST3NwdRm — Алексей Алтышов (@katschestvo) January 5, 2022

The announcement comes after the arrival in the country of peacekeeping troops from a Russian-led military alliance (Collective Security Treaty Organization -CSTO) following a request from the President Tokayev as anti-government protests continued.

Demonstrations across Kazakhstan started on Sunday, January 2, over a near-doubling of liquid gas prices widely used for cars, but have since grown to include other grievances including poor living conditions in some areas, as well as 30 years under the rule of the same party since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.